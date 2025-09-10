Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $263.57 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,660,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743,791 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $263,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $164.84 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.51.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.91.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

