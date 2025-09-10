iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Purchased by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 278.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 444.3% in the 4th quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 74,415 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

