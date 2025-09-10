SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,459 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Salesforce by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 32,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward grew its position in Salesforce by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 3,844 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in Salesforce by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,036,482 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $274,802,000 after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Salesforce by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 104,834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,133,000 after acquiring an additional 31,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in Salesforce by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 355,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $95,222,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.12, for a total value of $565,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,233,709.52. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,327 shares of company stock valued at $17,450,793. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Erste Group Bank lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.58.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $252.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.82.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

