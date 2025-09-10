Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.52.

Get Oracle alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $241.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $678.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $260.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.