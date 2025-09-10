Ransom Advisory Ltd Makes New $702,000 Investment in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 292,805 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,792,000 after purchasing an additional 89,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Oracle by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $241.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $678.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $260.87.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $4,041,142.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,247,469.76. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $196.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.61.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

