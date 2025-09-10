Focus Partners Wealth Buys 145,344 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,782,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,344 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Focus Partners Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.08% of Procter & Gamble worth $303,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199,258 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $159.60 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,351,892.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 64,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,134.57. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,511,060.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,624,689.76. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.