Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Bought by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,070 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 21.5% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 39.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $28,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.4% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 114,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 10,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $140.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.49%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

