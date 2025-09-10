Focus Partners Wealth Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 649,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Focus Partners Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $365,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $653.62 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $655.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $638.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $596.03. The stock has a market cap of $658.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

