Capital Impact Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,924 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,714,000. Salesforce makes up about 4.1% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $252.12 on Wednesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.82. The stock has a market cap of $240.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.12, for a total value of $565,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,233,709.52. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 68,327 shares of company stock valued at $17,450,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.58.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

