CrowdStrike $CRWD Holdings Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $16,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at $105,272,781.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total transaction of $5,431,522.40. Following the transaction, the president owned 410,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,511,002.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,734 shares of company stock worth $72,162,728 over the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.1%

CrowdStrike stock opened at $423.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a PE ratio of -355.89, a P/E/G ratio of 133.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $450.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.27. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $242.25 and a twelve month high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.