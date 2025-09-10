CBM Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

CBM Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 244,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,942,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 12.3% of CBM Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9%
IJH stock opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $100.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.64.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
