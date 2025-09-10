Waste Management, Inc. $WM Position Trimmed by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,388 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Waste Management worth $86,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 126.9% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius Research raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.35.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of WM stock opened at $218.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $199.69 and a one year high of $242.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.96%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

