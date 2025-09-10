Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 33.7% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 77,427 shares in the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.8% during the first quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 56.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 46,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average is $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 68.86%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

