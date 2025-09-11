Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Acquired by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,814,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,912,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,577 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 30,256.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,248 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2,782.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,445,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $225,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN opened at $243.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $152.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $236.67 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.32.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $313.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.12.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

