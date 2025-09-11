Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Carderock Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $175.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $423.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $181.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.91 and a 200 day moving average of $161.12.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

