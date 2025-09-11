Addison Capital Co Sells 2,785 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Addison Capital Co reduced its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 3.1% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 10.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 230,269 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,194,000 after acquiring an additional 17,328 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 18,043 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Melius Research upped their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Oracle from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.84.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $4,041,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,247,469.76. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,198. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 36.0%

Oracle stock opened at $328.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.57. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $922.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 80.42% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

