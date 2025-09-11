Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,331 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.6% in the first quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,440 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $4,041,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,247,469.76. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,865.70. This represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,183 shares of company stock worth $10,353,198 in the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.84.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $328.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 80.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

