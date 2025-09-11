SWAN Capital LLC Sells 392 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

SWAN Capital LLC decreased its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. SWAN Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triune Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.2% in the first quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 26,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 5,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 7,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $157.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.88. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Melius started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.80.

View Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.