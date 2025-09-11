Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Purchased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $2,655,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,908,000 after buying an additional 12,924 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 7,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $463.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $108.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $446.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

