Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,998 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,998 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 11.5% of Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $65,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 8,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $20,079,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $580.70 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $583.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $567.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.55.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

