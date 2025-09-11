Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC Sells 475 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.4% of Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,201,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,730,000 after buying an additional 176,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.12.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $157.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $368.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at $50,228,106.25. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.