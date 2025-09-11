Wealth Management Associates Inc. Buys 691 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Wealth Management Associates Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.3% of Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $112.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.13. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $479.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

