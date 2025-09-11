Focus Partners Wealth Has $50.01 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $50,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,593,000 after buying an additional 1,986,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after purchasing an additional 560,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $221,790,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 76.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 808,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,045,000 after purchasing an additional 350,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 17,506.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 302,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $463.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.26. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $446.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.84.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

