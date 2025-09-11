542 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Bought by Anderson Financial Strategies LLC

Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 275.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Synopsys Stock Down 35.8%
NASDAQ SNPS opened at $387.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $651.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $594.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.99.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target (down from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (down from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.00.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
