Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $6.14 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,534 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,949,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $24,002,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,117,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,898,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775,066 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 37,797,629 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,332,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,354 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 36,471,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,159,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,006 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $571,902.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 174,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,447,806.26. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,953 shares of company stock worth $5,637,512 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $68.13 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $269.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

