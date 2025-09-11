Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Anchor Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,257,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,869,000 after acquiring an additional 52,679 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 43,020.0% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD opened at $287.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.69 and a 12-month high of $341.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.07.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

