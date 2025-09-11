Anson Funds Management LP Sells 30,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Anson Funds Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $24.59 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 91.49%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.