Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,012 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $616,375,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4,158.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,824,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,110 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 14,731.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,423 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,653 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $149.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.56. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.70 and a fifty-two week high of $200.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.88.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

