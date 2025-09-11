Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 4,382 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,934 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,395,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,154 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,710,665,000 after acquiring an additional 387,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,843,892 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,696,396,000 after acquiring an additional 233,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,562,427,000 after buying an additional 823,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.76.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,619,848.90. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $216,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 626,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,547,399.40. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,718,441. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $100.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.49 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $801.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day moving average is $95.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

