Mattson Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Mattson Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,618 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.1% of Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.76.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $100.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.49 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 626,118 shares in the company, valued at $61,547,399.40. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,258,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,619,848.90. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,718,441. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

