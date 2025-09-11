Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 1,138,970 JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Strs Ohio bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,138,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,389,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after buying an additional 23,465,278 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $3,972,807,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 17,550,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,207,028,000 after buying an additional 2,465,572 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,042,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $300.71 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $201.83 and a fifty-two week high of $305.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

