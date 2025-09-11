Strs Ohio Invests $108.57 Million in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 776,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,572,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $732,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15,012.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $664,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,303,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $4,041,142.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,469.76. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,198 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $328.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.57. The company has a market cap of $922.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 80.42% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

