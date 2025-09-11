Best Retail Stocks To Watch Today – September 10th

Tesla, Apple, and Amazon.com are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling goods or services directly to consumers, such as supermarkets, clothing retailers, and e-commerce platforms. Investors buy and sell these stocks on exchanges, aiming to profit from the retailer’s sales growth, profitability, and market trends in consumer spending. Performance of retail stocks often reflects broader economic health, consumer confidence, and seasonal buying patterns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Featured Articles