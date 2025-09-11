Intech Investment Management LLC Has $12.79 Million Stake in 3M Company $MMM

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 0.3%

3M stock opened at $153.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. 3M Company has a twelve month low of $121.98 and a twelve month high of $164.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.80 and a 200-day moving average of $147.79.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $523,740.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,763.43. The trade was a 57.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $925,859.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,522. This represents a 68.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

