BlackRock $BLK Shares Purchased by Acorns Advisers LLC

Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,331,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Allianz SE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 11,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,868,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BLK opened at $1,106.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,113.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,003.92. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,171.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $980.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,154.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total value of $20,301,321.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,205 shares in the company, valued at $21,617,148. This represents a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total transaction of $4,978,539.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,571.86. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

