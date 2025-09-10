Ransom Advisory Ltd Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,645 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 768 shares of the software company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, GS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $354.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.04 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company has a market capitalization of $150.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%.The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Melius lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.74.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

