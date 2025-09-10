Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.91 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

