Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.0% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,171,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $321.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $323.04. The company has a market capitalization of $527.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.31.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.