Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Stake Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,280,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,403,000 after acquiring an additional 980,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,166,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,770,000 after acquiring an additional 611,105 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $737,318,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,086,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,053,000 after purchasing an additional 223,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,862,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,710,000 after purchasing an additional 339,355 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $133.59 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.