Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Holdings Raised by Wealth Management Associates Inc.

Wealth Management Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 284,174 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 48,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $157.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.09. The firm has a market cap of $368.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $164.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. This represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.