Wealth Management Associates Inc. Has $972,000 Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Wealth Management Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in GE Aerospace by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 109,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE opened at $283.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $300.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.56. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $284.41.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.