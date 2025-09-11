Wealth Management Associates Inc. Has $972,000 Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Wealth Management Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in GE Aerospace by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 109,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.
GE Aerospace Price Performance
GE opened at $283.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $300.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.56. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $284.41.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GE Aerospace Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.
GE Aerospace Profile
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
