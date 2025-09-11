SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 60 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of TMO stock opened at $477.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $464.58 and a 200-day moving average of $452.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $623.77. The firm has a market cap of $180.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total transaction of $5,009,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,697,567.04. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

