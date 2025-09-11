GK Wealth Management LLC Sells 211 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

GK Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,247.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,222.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,128.51. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $660.80 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.76, for a total value of $3,140,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,842.16. This trade represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.58.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

