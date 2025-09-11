Flaharty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 396.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 116.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $192.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.15. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $279.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.35.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

