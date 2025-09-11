McAdam LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.75. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $179.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.