Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,492 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,117 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $51,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $347.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.22. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.77.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

