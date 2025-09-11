BOS Asset Management LLC Buys 2,214 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Wit LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% during the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,510 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,656,000 after buying an additional 2,018,325 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,616.7% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,402,000 after buying an additional 879,152 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165,430.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 680,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,863,000 after buying an additional 679,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 59.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,465,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,034,000 after buying an additional 545,614 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $253.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.86. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

