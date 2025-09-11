Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 33,506 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 430,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,506 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $36,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total value of $56,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,261,243.20. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,604,634 shares of company stock worth $245,441,454. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $166.74 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.78. The stock has a market cap of $395.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 555.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

