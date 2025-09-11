Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $46.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,516 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $46,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 48,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 112,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,378,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $183.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $184.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.50. The firm has a market cap of $144.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

