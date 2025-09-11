Strategic Financial Services Inc. Sells 203 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Strategic Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,115.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,154.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,617,148. This trade represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total value of $4,978,539.54. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,571.86. This trade represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.2%

BLK stock opened at $1,102.93 on Thursday. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,171.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $170.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,113.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1,004.60.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

